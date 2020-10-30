General News of Friday, 30 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2020 polls: NPP beats NDC in public confidence – CDD report

File photo of the cover of NPP and NDC manifestos

A survey by the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) reveals that the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) is ahead of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in terms of public confidence in the delivery of campaign promises.



“The NPP enjoys a significant advantage (15 percentage points) over the NDC when it comes to public confidence in the ability to deliver on campaign promises,” the pre-election survey stated under the headline “Outlook for the December 2020 polls."



The report also made the following findings under the same headline:



- It looks like most eligible Ghanaians are registered to vote, and many are planning to vote. Nearly all respondents reported that they are registered to vote; 9 in 10 indicate an intention to vote, and the likelihood of COVID-19 depressing voter turn-out in the December polls is downplayed.



- They deem the election campaigns of the main parties largely issue-based.



Also, the report states that an assessment of the Akufo-Addo and NPP government is broadly positive, giving the President and the party particularly high grades for the handling of COVID-19 crises, electricity, and education.



But respondents that took part in the survey said the NPP administration’s handling of inflation, bridging inequality, and curbing corruption was poor.





