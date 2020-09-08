Politics of Tuesday, 8 September 2020

2020 polls: NDC winning – Bagbin

Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin

Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has said he is absolutely convinced that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will win this year’s elections.



He said his conviction is based on the contents of the 2020 manifesto document of the party which was launched on Monday September 7.



The NDC promised that the next administration will transform the country’s education to meet 21st century demands.



According to the party the free education policy, for instance, will be more inclusive to cover students in private senior high schools and underserved and deprived parts of the country.



Speaking in an interview with TV3’s Komla Adom after the launch, Mr Bagbin who is also the lawmaker for Nadowli Kaleo Constituency said “Basically, we should be talking about implementing humane policies . The policies that can motivate and empower the Ghanaian to be the one that will salvage himself from poverty, not dependent on outside support.



“I like the kind of candidness of both the flagbearer and the running mate. They showed that they are committed to what they are doing and that is what is going to fuel the generality of the followers in supporting their leadership to implement what they have promised the people of Ghana.So the issue of trust, the issue of integrity is key.



Asked whether he is convinced that the NDC will win the polls, he said “I am very convinced that we are winning. I am quite a doubting Thomas but for this time, I am 100% convinced that the NDC is winning the next general elections.”



For his part, the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, said former President John Dramani Mahama, if elected to be president again will ensure good governance practices in Ghana.







He said Mr Mahama will not asked persons to proceed on leave unlike what is transpiring under the Akufo-Addo administration where the Auditor General, Mr Daniel Domelevo has been asked to proceed on leave following his revelation of corruption in the country.



He also told Komla Adom after the launch that “A John Mahama administration will not ask an auditor general to proceed on leave as part of his quest to deepen good governance.”



“You are asking an auditor general to proceed on leave because of the sun he is shining on wrong doing and revelations of fraud, corruption embezzlement, and misappropriation. That is not good governance.



“A John Mahama administration also promises to resources the anti-corruption institutions, build a fearless independent judiciary with adequate financial resources with guarantees that they can retain a portion of their internally generated fund for purpose of judicial administration.”

