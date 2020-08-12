Politics of Wednesday, 12 August 2020

Source: Starr FM

2020 polls: NDC needs over 30% Ashanti votes to win - Ben Ephson

The opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) would need over 30 percent of the votes in the Ashanti region to win the December polls, pollster Ben Ephson has indicated.



“For the NDC to have its hope of winning, if they get 30 percent-plus in Ashanti, they would have gone a long way in winning. So, I’m sure the Ashanti Region will be a huge battleground. If the NDC gets more than 30 percent in Ashanti, it would have gone a long way,” he told Morning Starr sit-in host Lantam Papanko Wednesday.



He stressed: “the three Northern regions will be a big battleground because there has been an increase of 155,000 in the three Northern regions plus the new ones and that is hitherto like an NDC stronghold, I’m sure the NPP would want to break into that”.



“I think that the battle is those who will take Central, and given the numbers now, Greater Accra and to some extent Western. The party which wins these three regions will win 2020 parliamentary and presidential elections.”



Former President John Dramani Mahama will face off with President Akufo-Addo in a fierce battle on December 7 when Ghanaians head to the polls to elect a President and new Parliamentarians.



Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission (EC) says has registered a total of 16,663,699 voters as of Thursday, August 6, 2020.



The old voter’s register had a total of 16,845,420 registered voters.



The Commission had projected to register 15 million eligible Ghanaians in the 38-day mass registration exercise but exceeded that target after registering 16,663,669.



The registration itself ended on Thursday, August 6, 2020.

