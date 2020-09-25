Politics of Friday, 25 September 2020

Source: 3 News

2020 polls: Mahama orders all NDC executives to stop campaigning

John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of NDC

Former President John Dramani Mahama has decreed that all executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) should stop every campaign activity ahead of the December 7 polls, for the next three days, beginning Friday, September 25.



He said the executives should rather spend time to monitor the ongoing voter exhibition exercise by the Electoral Commission (EC).



The exercise, which was scheduled to end on Friday, has been extended to Sunday, September 27.



Mr Mahama said a vigorous campaign will serve no purpose if the primary document on which the elections are going to be conducted is flawed, hence the need to pay attention to this important exercise.



The NDC flagbearer instructed the executives to submit their report after monitoring the exercise on Monday, then they can resume campaigning.



Speaking at a press conference in Accra on Thursday, September 24, Mr Mahama said: “I wish to in consultation with the Functional Executive Committee ask all our constituency executives, regional executives and branch executives to halt any campaign activity for the next three days and just focus on this exhibition exercise.



“Submit your report on Monday.”



He added: “What is the use of a voters register that could distort the results of the elections.”



Meanwhile, Mr Mahama has said he will not accept the results of the 2020 pres



He explained at the press conference at the NDC headquarters that the EC has carried itself in a way that does not engender confidence among some political parties, ahead of the elections.



The NDC flagbearer said the EC has sidestepped an important stakeholder in Ghana’s electoral process, the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) and this has resulted in untold challenges of the elections management body as well as the parties.



“When you go in secrecy and do all kind of things and the processes are flawed, you don’t expect me to accept the results of a flawed election. I won’t.”





