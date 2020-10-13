Politics of Tuesday, 13 October 2020

Source: Class FM

2020 polls: Kwabena Agyepong seen campaigning with Akufo-Addo

Kwabena Agyepong with Nana Akufo-Addo and some party members

A former General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Kwabena Agyepong, has been spotted campaigning with President Addo Dankwa Nana Akufo-Addo as the 7 December 2020 polls approach.



Apart from being at Kobore, Zebilla, in the Upper East with the President, Mr Agyepong, who is one of three national executives of the party suspended in the lead-up to the 2016 general elections, has also been to the Bono, Bono East, Western North, Ashanti and Eastern regions on the campaign trail.



Mr Agyepong and the party’s then-Chairman Paul Afoko as well then-Vice-Chair Sammy Crabbe, were suspended by the party’s council over suspicions that they were working against the then-flagbearer Nana Akufo-Addo.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.