2020 polls: Form groups to protect ballot boxes – Ofosu Ampofo to Chiefs

NDC National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo

The National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, has cautioned that the NDC will resist any attempt to rig December 7 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.



Mr. Ampofo has therefore charged Community leaders to form Communal groups to police the ballot to ensure the will of the people is not subverted.



“2020 election is Communal labour. Everybody must get involved. On the day of the election, mass up at the polling stations to monitor counting process and we shall see how the NPP is going to rig the election. We will not allow them to rig this election. Everybody will be there to vigilantly monitor the exercise. We will be vigilant on that day. We will not allow ourselves to be intimidated.”



He added “no community should allow rigging. The Chiefs and people should form a Communal labour group to protect the ballot, protect the integrity of the vote. They should not allow anybody to subvert the will of the people. If that is done, we know John Mahama is in pole position to win the election. Whether they like it or not Jean Mensah would have the unpleasant duty of announcing and declaring the new President and the Next President of Ghana John Dramani Mahama.”



Mr. Ofosu Ampofo said this when addressing the chiefs and people of Asuokaw in the Upper West Akyem Constituency on Friday wrapping up the five-day tour of the Vice Presidential Candidate of the NDC Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang.



She began the tour with a visit to the palace of Nana Afrakoma II, Paramount Queen Mother of Akwamuman, where she was received by a mammoth crowd. Professor Opoku-Agyemang also held a fruitful meeting with Queen Mothers from the Eastern Region at Koforidua.



The eminent association of traditional rulers expressed a desire to collaborate with the NDC Vice- Presidential Candidate to improve the welfare of women and children across the length and breadth of the country, as espoused in the People’s Manifesto.



She assured them that policy proposals to secure economic empowerment for all will be implemented by a new NDC government. Professor Opoku-Agyemang enjoyed a rousing welcome across all constituencies she visited in the region.



Prominent party members hailing from the region, who joined the campaign activities over the 5-day period included the Chairman of the NDC – Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, fmr. High Commissioner to the United Kingdom – Victor Smith, fmr. Minister of Finance – Seth Tekper, Hon. Silas Mensah – National Treasurer of the Party, National Youth Organiser of the NDC –George Opare Addo and Abigail Elorm – Deputy Women’s Organizer. Mr. Chris Kpodo,another prominent party member also joined the campaign along with the the Regional Chairman John Amankrah and other senior regional executives.



The Running Mate’s team includes Alex Segbefia – Former Health Minister and Deputy Campaign Manager for Election 2020, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa – Former Deputy Education Minister, Abu Kasangbata – A Former Deputy Upper West Regional Minister, Ms. Benedicta Lasi – Aide to the Running Mate, Musah Abdulai, Former MCE for Bawku and Mrs. Mawuena Trebarh, A Former CEO of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre and

now Spokesperson and Head of Communications for the Running Mate of the NDC.

