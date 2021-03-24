2020 polls: EC yet to settle over GH¢100 million debt owed electoral officials

Politics of Wednesday, 24 March 2021

Some Ghanaians who worked as Electoral Commission (EC) officials in the 2020 general elections have accused the EC of not paying them their allowances worth over GH¢100 million.



These EC officials who worked as presiding officers, verification officers, name list reference officers, COVID ambassadors and ballot issuers during the general elections say they have not yet received their due.



Speaking on The Big Bulletin programme on Asaase radio, one of the presiding officers in the Oti region, Solomon Kumah stated that the affected officials are worried over the EC’s continued silence on the issue.



He added that no information has been communicated to them concerning their locked-up cash.



“Up till now, we have not heard any information as to whether they are going to pay us in the nearest possible time or not. Now we are in the dark, since January this year we have not heard any information from the Electoral Commission,” he said.



“It’s a bad situation in a way that you are expecting to be paid for a service being done and almost five months you hear nothing and you are not being told nothing at all, at least if there is a problem, we should know, so that when we are waiting, we wait with patience knowing that things will be fine but the silence is also killing us,” he continued.



Asaase Radio said its sources at the elections outfit in response to the claim averred that those complaining failed to provide their correct details to the Commission at the time for the monies to be sent into their accounts.



Meanwhile, the finance and accounts team are working to resolve the issue by end of the week, the sources assured.