Politics of Thursday, 1 October 2020

Source: Peace FM

2020 polls: Defeated NPP candidates declare support for aspirants

The aspirant in a photo with Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia

NPP Parliamentary aspirants who lost the primaries including 42 sitting Members of Parliament have officially launched a movement to organize the grassroots for a resounding victory for the NPP in the December 2020 Elections.



The movement dubbed “Aspirants Unite For Victory”, is a group made of 220 unsuccessful parliamentary aspirants and 42 sitting MPs who lost the parliamentary primaries of the NPP.



The victory campaign was launched by the vice President H.E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

It was chaired by Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Mike Oquaye.



The Majority Leader of Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu who graced the occasion delivered a good will message.



Speaking at the launch, the Vice President charged unsuccessful parliamentary aspirants of the NPP to actively get on board the 2020 campaign to help avoid voter apathy in the December elections.



According to him, they must join forces with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the aspiring members of Parliament so that the road map for the party will be achieved.



“We need a resounding victory for the President and MPs so put in 100 percent effort so the road map is achieved,” he said.



He said the unity exhibited by the group gave enough impetus to the party and so every effort would be made to support the group for a successful campaign.



He said the NPP have a team which is solidly knitted together for victory this year because it had stayed true to the people by delivering most of its promises.



Dr Bawumia advised the group to continue with the agenda of their movement beyond this year’s elections saying their coming together was a good sign for the demonstration of unflinching love for the NPP and urged them to continue to showcase their love for the party even more in opposition.



The Speaker of Parliament, Prof Mike Oquaye, who chaired the ceremony asked the aspirants in the NPP parliamentary elections who lost to root for President Akufo-Addo as well as all parliamentary candidates because the president and his vice would need a strong and majority representation in parliament.



He advised them to rally behind their colleagues who will be contesting the national elections while thinking about how to reform the process in future NPP parliamentary primaries.



The National Organiser of the NPP, Mr Sammy Awuku, for his part commended the aspirants for choosing the NPP over their personal interests and urged them to unite to work together for victory.



He said victory in this year’s elections would not come on a silver platter and therefore the NPP needs everyone on board.



Conveners, Hon. Kennedy Kankam and Bice Obour Osei Kuffour delivered the welcome address and campaign road map respectively.



In his address, Kennedy Kankam, MP, Nhyiaeso said the ruling NPP will surely win the 2020 election hands down.



“We are going to achieve the targets that have been set by the campaign manager and the able leadership of the party and the party. Your Excellency, please don’t panic, don’t be afraid, the Lord is with us and he has spoken to us in dreams and in visions that He has already delivered victory to us” he said.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.