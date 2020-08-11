General News of Tuesday, 11 August 2020

2020 polls: Be civil, protect Ghana’s peace – Catholic Bishops urge political parties

The Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference has called on the citizenry and political parties, in particular, to be civil and ensure the protection of Ghana’s peace during the 2020 elections campaign.



In a joint Pastoral Letter issued on August 10, 2020, the Bishops said the politics of insults, abuse and disrespect in partisan politics is un-Ghanaian and risk plunging the country into chaos.



“This practice is not only un-Ghanaian and uncultured, but it also inhibits the free flow of diverse perspectives, rich ideas and opinions that are critically needed for nation-building and solving the complex socio-political problems facing our society today,” the statement signed by the Metropolitan Archbishop of Tamale and President of the Ghana Bishops Conference, Most Rev Philip Naameh, urged.



The Bishops have, therefore, called on all political actors and communicators to remain civil when campaigning for their respective political parties and personalities.



The Bishops also said that closely related to the culture of insults and disrespect towards authority in Ghana is a growing phenomenon of disregard and disrespect for the elderly in our society.



The Ghanaian culture, the Bishops stressed is wisely built on courtesies for the elderly, deferring to them appropriately, loving and assisting them, exercising patience with them and concern for their wellbeing, most especially when they are frail and infirm of mind, is still our time-tested and virtuous foundation.



“It is in this regard that we were very saddened and we hereby register and express our absolute disgust at the unthinkable ordeal meted out to the 90-year-old woman, Madam Akua Denteh in the Kafaba community, leading to her painful death in full view of onlookers.



The 90-year-old woman had been accused of being a witch by a fetish priestess, resulting in her gruesome murder at the presence of some community members who looked on unconcerned.



“This gruesome act and similar ones must never more be tolerated in our society and country; it must be met with very severe punitive measures according to the law, to serve as a deterrent for individuals and communities who may still harbour such inhuman ideas,” the statement admonished.



