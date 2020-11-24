General News of Tuesday, 24 November 2020

2020 not a political change year - Political Analyst

Political Analyst, Michael Ebo Amoah has explained that Ghana may not see any change in political power if we are to go by the country’s voting history.



According to him, Ghana is not in a political change year and no matter what the opposition may say, electorates have already made up their mind. “Ghanaians believe every party serves an eight (8) year term and then, leaves for the next party”.



He, however, stated that regardless of election 2020 not being a change election year, there is the slightest probability of change because the flag bearer of the opposition and the President have both served a term of four (4) years.



Speaking in an interview with Samuel Eshun, host of the Happy Morning Show aired on Happy 98.9 FM and e.TV Ghana, Michael said, “2020 is not a change election year but anything can happen. From the history of the 4th republic, the ruling party will maintain the Presidential seat. Until it has enjoyed two (2) terms, the change will not follow. But looking at what happened to ex-President John Mahama, anything can happen”.



He believes with this history at play, both parties have taken their campaigning seriously. “Any Political Analyst may tell you the NPP has an urge over the NDC but it is not a done deal”, he reiterated.



Michael Ebo Amoah indicated that the 2020 election has taken a different dynamic because of the coronavirus pandemic and has moved campaigns from an era of insults and tribalism to an issue-based one because of the door to door and virtual campaigns. “In election 2020, we are going to see very interesting dynamics”, he added.

