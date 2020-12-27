General News of Sunday, 27 December 2020

2020 in Review: GhanaWeb Osaman of the Year is NDC’s Kofi Portuphy

Leading member of NDC, Ebenezer Kofi Ofori Portuphy

Ebenezer Kofi Ofori Portuphy, a leading member of the opposition National Democratic Congress, has through his political career played an integral role each time the party has gone to an election.



Being a Founding Member of the June 4 Movement that gave birth to the PNDC and subsequently the NDC, Mr. Portuphy in 2014 won the party’s Chairmanship position after beating the then incumbent, Dr. Kwabena Agyei.



He led the party to the 2016 general elections where the party lost power to the New Patriotic Party.



Following the party’s defeat, he announced his decision not to seek re-election as chairman when the party went to congress in 2018.



Having assumed one of the highest positions in the NDC, it was expected that the former Chairman will be part of the party’s quest to recapture the power it lost in 2016.



He was however not seen or heard of throughout the campaign and the election period. The NDC’s 2020 campaign saw several of its old members returning to the political arena, crisscrossing the country frantically selling the party and its candidates, but Mr. Portuphy was missing in action.



GhanaWeb is yet to ascertain what exactly caused the absence of former NDC National Chairman, Ebenezer Kofi Ofori Portuphy from actively in the NDC’s 2020 Campaign, however his absence from the scene has earned him our 2020 “Osaman” of the year.





