General News of Thursday, 10 December 2020

Source: universnewsroom.com

2020 general elections most peaceful – Dr. Oduro Osae

Governance Expert, Dr. Oduro Osae

Ghana’s 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections have been rated as the most peaceful in the country’s democratic dispensation.



Governance Expert, Dr. Oduro Osae stressed that despite the few hiccups recorded in some areas, this year’s electoral process is worth commending and praising.



He said the elections this year were largely successful because voters did not have to be in queues for long as has been the norm in most elections.



While advising prospective winners to celebrate their victory in moderation for peace to reign in the nation, Dr. Osae appealed to losers to accept the outcome of the elections in good faith or better still channel their grievances to the appropriate quarters instead of resorting to violence.



He said these in an interview with GBC’s Radio Ghana.



There is currently a heated debate as to which party won majority seats in Parliament.



While the NDC insists that it has won 140 parliamentary thus controlling the next Parliament, the NPP has disputed that claim.



According to the Minority leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu, the NDC will fight any attempt by the government to reduce parliamentary seats won by the party in this year’s elections.

