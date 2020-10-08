Politics of Thursday, 8 October 2020

Starr FM

2020 elections is about your future - Bawumia to Ghanaians

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

The Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, has stated that the 2020 general elections is about the future of Ghanaians.



Speaking at Half Assini in the Jomoro Municipality in the Western Region as part of his two-day working visit to some constituencies, Dr Bawumia asked Ghanaians to choose between the era of erratic power supply, hardships, and the NPP who he says has implemented Free SHS, NABCO and other social interventions.



“John Mahama could not solve 'dumsor', youth unemployment, non-functioning ambulance service, arbitrary increase in electricity at the time of severe power crisis, no chalks,” he stated.



He appealed to the gathering and Ghanaians in general to renew the mandate of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to move the country forward.



Dr Bawumia further told the gathering that the Akufo-Addo administration having been in office for almost four years have pursued a vigorous agenda to bring relief to the people of Ghana.



Dr. Bawumia pointed out that the Government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic has been overwhelming gaining global recognition and commendation with the free provision of water and electricity, COVID-19 alleviation fund to business owners, tax rebates and free meals to the populace during the lockdowns.



Paramount Chief and President for Western Nzema Traditional council, Awulae Annor Adjaye, challenged the NPP government to make the fertilizer processing plant and the setting up of a petrochemical hub in the area a reality. He also lamented the surge in teenage pregnancy in the area.



At Elubo the Chief for the area, Nana Kesse Kpanyili appealed to government to establish a senior High school as well as an ultra-modern market to enhance trading in the area.





