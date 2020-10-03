General News of Saturday, 3 October 2020

2020 elections: What Otumfuo told Akufo-Addo and Mahama when they called on him

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is undoubtedly one of the most respected figures in the country which makes his statements profound and impactful.



It is for this reason that in every election year, politicians, particularly presidential candidates of the two leading parties call on him before they commence their campaign in the Ashanti Region where he rules as king.



This year, both Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party and John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress have visited the king in separate meetings.



On August 26, 2020, when John Mahama paid a courtesy call on Otumfuo, the Asantehene asked the former president to do an introspection on why he lost the 2016 elections.



Otumfuo advised Mahama to explain to Ghanaians the mistakes of his government and how he intends to correct those mistakes if re-elected.



“You have been a President before and you want to return as President. I have spoken to you a lot and I have said that if you want to come back, let Ghanaians know what went wrong yesterday. Also let Ghanaians know that the mistakes won't be repeated”.



When you lost the election, I said that Ghanaians voted against you out of disappointment and anger, Otumfuo added.



“And when you were re-elected as flagbearer and you informed me, I asked you whether you have looked at your mistakes in the past and how you can convince Ghanaians how you will correct those mistakes”, the Asantehene said.



President Akufo-Addo is the latest of the two flagbearers to visit the Otumfuo at his Manhyia Palace.



Addressing Akufo-Addo and his entourage on Monday September 28, 2020, Otumfuo said that the achievements of the president in the last four years will speak for him.



Otumfuo assured Akufo-Addo that Asanteman will remember what he has done for them.



“Your good works in office will speak for you going forward into the election. We, in Asanteman, remember, we do not forget. Asanteman will, therefore, remember your good works on the election day. All I can offer you is prayers and blessings.”





