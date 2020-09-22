Politics of Tuesday, 22 September 2020

2020 elections: NPP will win four more seats in Greater Accra - Youth Organizer

NPP has 21 seats in the Greater Accra region

The Greater Accra Regional Youth Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Moses Abor has hinted of plans by the party to maintain all their 21 seats in the region and win three more seats in the upcoming parliamentary election.



The young politician says the NPP will leave no stone unturned in winning massively in the region and also ensure victory for the party.



Mr. Abor said the NPP will be engaging in a house to house campaign and sell the message of the NPP so Ghanaians will vote them comer December 7, 2020.



To him, the gains made under the NPP must be protected because a vote for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will destroy all the gains made under this current administration.



”Our vision is agenda maintain and increase. We are maintaining our 21 seats and increasing it by 3 or 4 seats in the upcoming parliamentary election. We want to win the 2020 elections and we will not relax in achieving that vision, he added.



