General News of Thursday, 14 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2020 elections: NPP, NDC challenging results from 8 constituencies each

NDC's General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia and NPP's General Secretary John Boadu

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) are challenging the 2020 election results from eight constituencies each.



Totalling 16 court challenges with regards to the outcome of some Parliamentary results, both Parties are seeking to have the elections turned in their favour.



The NPP is challenging results in the Buem, Kintampo North, Savelugu, Pusiga, Jomoro, Assin North, Banda, and Krachi West constituencies.



While the NDC is challenging results in the Techiman South, Hohoe, Tano South, Tarkwa Nsuaem, Essikado Ketan, Tema West, Zabzugu, and Sefwi Wiawso constituencies.



They are contesting the results from the aforementioned constituencies on the grounds of alleged electoral malpractices, eligibility of candidates, and disenfranchisement of some eligible voters.



For instance, NDC’s James Gyakye Quayson of the Assin North constituency has been sued by the NPP over dual citizenship claims.



In Techiman South, the NDC wants the Electoral Commission to declare its candidate Christopher Bayere Baasongti as the duly elected Member of Parliament and not the NPP’s Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah.



In the Buem and Hohoe constituencies, the NPP and NDC respectively have gone to court to claim that given that some residents were disenfranchised because the Santrokofi, Lolobi, Likpe, and Akpafu areas did not vote in the parliamentary elections, the elected MPs for the two constituencies cannot hold themselves out as MPs.



In effect, the NDC wants John Peter Amewu’s election as Hohoe MP to be quashed while the NPP wants the courts to declare that Kofi Adams’ election victory be declared null and void for the same reason.