General News of Thursday, 13 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2020 elections: 'Indecisive' Mahama has lost touch with reality – NPP teases

Sammy Awuku is NPP National Organiser

The governing New Patriotic Party has said the presidential candidate for the opposition National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama, has lost with reality for asking Ghanaians to vote him back to power on December 7.



National Organiser of the NPP, Sammy Awuku, told journalists at a press conference on Thursday, August 13, 2020, that recent pronouncements by the former President indicate that he is selfish and has no interest in addressing the concerns and aspirations of the Ghanaian voters.



“He has no vision for his party and he has no vision for Ghana and he has no vision for you and I… Candidate John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress announced confidently, after pocketing his new voters’ ID, that Ghanaians will vote for him on December 7 to come back and continue with the good work he was doing before he was voted out on December 7, 2016.



“That pronouncement, ladies and gentlemen, shows candidate Mahama has completely lost touch with his track record and he a candidate who is not in touch with the reality of the people whose votes he seeks,” Sammy Awuku said at the press conference held at the Swiss Spirit Hotel in Accra.



The press conference was held, according to the party, to address some falsehoods that the Mahama 2020 campaign has told Ghanaians and prove to Ghanaians that the current President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, is the right man to lead the country for another four years.



Sammy Awuku said John Mahama seems unable to decide for himself whether indeed he did well or badly as President because he has admitted, after losing the 2016 polls, hat he has committed several mistakes whiles in office.



Sammy Awuku told pressmen and women gathered at the event that another reason John Mahama cannot be trusted with the affairs of this country is that he wrote in his book, “My First Coup d’état” that he cannot decide for himself.



He said a passage in the book written by the former President is proof that John Mahama is still indecisive, cannot be trusted and on a slippery slope to self-destruction.



Sammy Awuku urged Ghanaians to reject John Mahama and the NDC 2020 campaign.





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.