2020 elections: All candidates to pick forms, file nominations online – EC

Electoral Commission of Ghana

In view of the Coronavirus pandemic, the Electoral Commission (EC) has announced the introduction of a policy where nomination forms will be made available on the EC’s portals to allow candidates file their nominations ahead of the 2020 December polls.



According to EC Chairperson Jean Mensa, Presidential and Parliamentary candidates will no longer have to come to the Commission to pick up their nomination forms before filling them.



Speaking at a press briefing under the ‘Let the Citizen’s Know’ series, Jean Mensa explained; “Candidates no longer have to come to the Commission to pick up their nomination forms before filling. They can simply visit our website and download the various forms. This will also help to lighten the burden that candidates have to go through to file. The guidelines for nominations will also be made available on our website. The Commission believes that this initiative will simplify the arduous filing process.”



The receipt of nominations for presidential and parliamentary candidates for the upcoming 2020 elections will soon be announced, according to the Electoral Commission.



Meanwhile, Ghanaians will on December 7, 2020 go to the polls to elect a President as part of four-year constitutional mandate in a general election.



The likely to be keen contest will see John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) contend against Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the current President of the Republic and flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

