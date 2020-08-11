General News of Tuesday, 11 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2020 elections: Akufo-Addo will end Mahama’s aspirations for good – Nimako

President Akufo-Addo and Former President John Mahama

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) says it is optimistic that President Akufo-Addo will, after the upcoming 2020 polls, woefully end any hopes of former President, John Mahama’s political aspirations.



The Director of Elections of the ruling NPP, Evans Nimako, said the Mahama administration has ‘never helped’ the Ghanaian populace hence the voting public must be wise in exercising their franchise.



“At this stage, Nana Akufo-Addo will retire Mr. Mahama for good. He needs to take some rest, he never helped. The NDC’s position has been that they didn’t want a cleaned-up register for the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections,” he said on Citi TV’s Point of View segment on Monday, August 10.



According to Mr Nimako, the opposition NDC’s moves to sabotage the just ended voters registration has been floored hence the Electoral Commission (EC) ought to be applauded for a good work done.



“Thankfully, we have gotten it, I think this whole voter registration process has been very successful. I will use this opportunity to commend the EC for a good work done,” Nimako commended.



The compilation of a new voters register by the Electoral Commission (EC) commenced on June 30, 2020 and ended on August 6, 2020 across all the districts in the country.



Although the EC projected registering 15 million eligible voters, the latest provisional figures show the electoral body has surpassed its projections.



Additionally, the Commission has inaugurated a voter registration adjudication committee to help expunge the names of multiple registrants from the voter register.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.