2020 election results true reflection of how Ghanaians voted – CODEO

The Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) has stated that the Presidential Election results declared by the Electoral Commission reflects accurately how citizens voted on December 7.



CODEO at a press briefing on Thursday urged political parties or candidates in the just ended elections who are aggrieved about the presidential or parliamentary results to peacefully resolve them through proper legal and procedural channels.



The group said it monitored the election by deploying 1,502 Parallel Voter Tabulation (PVT) Observers across the 275 constituencies in the country’s 16 regions.



Observers who were deployed used a nationally representative random sample of polling stations located in every region and constituency of the country.



“CODEO appeals to Ghanaians to remain calm, law-abiding and allow the systems to work. CODEO further commends the maturity shown by Ghanaians throughout the voting, counting, and collating processes” the Acting Chair of CODEO, Sheikh Arimiyawo Shaibu said at the press briefing.



“Given that the official result announced by the Electoral Commission for each candidate falls within their respective PVT estimated confidence ranges, CODEO can confidently confirm that its PVT estimates are consistent with the official presidential election results.



“Not only do CODEO’s PVT estimates match the official results of the EC, but our observers also reported that the two main parties (NDC and NPP) had party agents at over 99% of polling stations and that both NDC and NPP party agents also signed the official declaration of polls and were given copies of those documents”.





