2020 World Tourism Day to promote rural development - Sector Ministry

Minister of Tourism, Barbara Oteng-Gyasi

The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MoTAC) has said the 2020 World Tourism Day will spearhead rural development.



In a statement released on Thursday, September 24, 2020, the Ministry indicated that this year’s celebration will “touch on rural communities and their role and potential for tourism development.”



The 2020 World Tourism Day, under the auspices of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), has been slated for Sunday, September 27, 2020.



According to the Ministry, Ghana’s tourism industry made huge strides in the 2019 Year of Return campaign, however, it suffered “a general downturn” in its performance and revenue due to the Coronavirus pandemic.



Another adverse impact of the COVID-19, the Ministry highlighted, is the delay in the launch and roll out of the ‘Beyond the Return’ activities.



The theme for this year’s celebration is “Tourism and Rural Development”, and will be hosted in Takoradi and Bogoso in the Western region.



The statement outlined some major short and long-term measures put in place by President Nana Akufo-Addo for the robust recovery and growth of the tourism industry.



“A $4 million and $5 million Grant facility for the development of tourism sites and to support MSMEs in the tourism and hospitality sector.”



“A ¢3 Billion facility with a moratorium on repayment and a reduced interest rate for the big players in specific industries including the hospitality sector.”



“Re-energizing the Ghana Tourism Authority’s See Ghana, Eat Ghana, Wear Ghana and Feel Ghana campaign, implement the Beyond the Return initiative; a follow-up to the successful Year of Return campaign.”



“Establishment of a National Heritage Committee in collaboration with UNESCO to develop strategies, policies and programmes.”



The Ministry pledged its continuous support for the promotion and development of tourism in Ghana.

