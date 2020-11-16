Regional News of Monday, 16 November 2020

2020 WASSCE: St. Andrews makes case for private schools

File Photo: St Andrews

Even as the 2020 results from the examination governing council, West African Examination Council (WAEC) trickles in, so far one of Ghana’s private Senior High School (SHS) in the Central Region, St Andrews SHS seems to have taken a commanding lead in the results released.



The school which has been doing well in the provision of education in the private sector of the economy and established by Dr Richard Asiedu in 2005 at Assin Fosu has since expanded its tentacles to the Western North and Ashanti Regions.



The school this year out of two thousand one hundred and sixty (2,160) candidates registered at its four campuses, almost all of them have met the competitive grades for admission into various tertiary institutions with aggregates ranging from 6 to 13.



The major core subjects which were a headache to most students especially Science and Social Studies which saw a general performance reduction were rather their strength together with a massive improvement in Mathematics and English language.



Dr Richard Asiedu in an interview over the weekend explained that the school which is a grade-A private SHS was recently praised by the Minister in charge Tertiary Education, Prof. Kwesi Yankah for the strides it's making in the area of Mathematics and Science during the schools 15th Anniversary celebrations.



According to him, the school thus have brought glory in the areas it is located, namely Assin Foso, Mankessim, Dunkwa on Offin and Sefwi Asawinso.



It's not a surprise at all looking at the school’s superior facilities and effective supervision, he noted.

