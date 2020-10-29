Politics of Thursday, 29 October 2020

2020 Polls: This will be the easiest elections for the NPP since 1992 - A/R Minister

Ashanti Regional minister, Simon Osei-Mensah

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah has claimed that the 2020 general elections will be the easiest elections for his political party since 1992.



The New Patriotic Party under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo is more than confident that Ghanaians will maintain them for the next four years as the country prepares to go to the polls on December, 7.



The public utterances of some personalities in the party ahead of the December, 7 polls clearly show how confident they are and the comment from Mr. Simon Osei Mensah speaks to the confidence level of the ruling New Patriotic Party.



Speaking on the NPP’s chances of winning the December, 7, Presidential elections, the Ashanti Regional Minister predicted an easy victory for Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



“Since 1992... this will be the easiest elections for the NPP,” he said in an interview with Kumasi-based Pure FM on the Pure Morning Drive.





