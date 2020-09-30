Politics of Wednesday, 30 September 2020

2020 Polls: Retaining power will be an uphill task – Sammi Awuku

The National Organizer for the New Patriotic Party, Sammi Awuku

The National Organiser for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammi Awuku has acknowledged that retaining power will be an uphill task for his party.



He added that this is the reason why the President and his Vice are campaigning as if they are in opposition fighting for power.



He made this known when he was speaking at the official launch of the ‘Aspirants Unite for Victory’, a group made of parliamentary aspirants who lost in the parliamentary primaries of the NPP.



The young politician said “for me, fighting for reelection is more difficult than fighting from the opposition and that is why we need everyone on the NPP ship to make sure that we cross the 2020 December 7.



“Victory will not come on a silver platter and that is why the President and Vice President are campaigning as if we are in opposition.”



To him, the party does not have to leave any stone unturned as it campaigns to retain power because every single vote counts if they will maintain power after the 2020 election.

