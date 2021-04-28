2020 Polls: Politicians bought votes using MoMo and Covid relief items - GII

General News of Wednesday, 28 April 2021

Source: 3 News

Use of mobile money, Covid relief items and community donations dominated innovative ways politicians bought votes during the 2020 elections, anti-corruption body, the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII), has said.



Executive director Linda Ofori Kwafo speaking at a high post-election stakeholders review workshop on the 2020 elections of Ghana currently underway in Ada organised by the Coalition of Domestic Elections Observers (CODEO), noted 62% of respondents were of the view abuse of incumbency continues to be an issue ahead of elections.



Another 38% believe vote buying was still rife.



Mrs Ofori Kwafo said even though only 38% confirmed vote buying was still an issue, the survey revealed the parties are adopting sophisticated means of buying the votes especially though the mobile money system.



She bemoaned the use of state facilities by government appointees for political party campaigns and events, all aimed at winning the electorate.



“We got to know that now mobile money was used in buying of vote so you don’t get to see it happening but then it is still went on.



“We actually observed the use of state residence for party events. When we talk about incumbency abuse obviously the government in power and, ministers and MPs are the ones who get the opportunity to abuse their incumbency.”