Politics of Tuesday, 20 October 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

2020 Polls: Our next govt will complete Keta port - NDC Volta

Kafui Agbleze, Communication Officer for Ho

The opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) in the Volta region has said that the next John Dramani Mahama administration would ensure the completion of the Keta port project.



According to the NDC, the promise of building the Keta port was one of the many deceitful promises the ruling NPP used to mislead the people of the region prior to the 2016 presidential and parliamentary elections, yet abandoned the project after winning the polls.



But addressing a press conference in Ho on Monday, 18th October 2020 under the theme: “Locating Volta Region in the NDC Manifesto,” the party’s Regional Communication Officer, Kafui Agbleze noted that the Keta port remains a priority project for the NDC among many other transformative policies specifically targeted at the people of the Volta region.



He said, “We know that this is possible and is feasible; the reason being that our territorial waters from the Western stretch is protected by the Naval Base in Tema but that of the Eastern corridor is unprotected so there is the need for us to build a special-purpose port in Keta to cater for that enclave.”



Mr. Agbleze also noted that, the project under the next NDC administration would serve other purposes including making life easier for Ghana’s ships that travel from foreign waters in the eastern part of the country to refuel at Keta, while noting that, “Currently, ships that need to refuel have to travel to Tema in the Greater Accra Region or the Western Region.”



“If the port is at Keta, the refuelling will be easy and it will be economical, so we believe the port in Keta will be feasible and is viable.”



Though the NDC in a series of press engagements maintains that the ruling government has failed the people of Keta on the port project, the government continues to say it is committed to building the port.



In October, 2018 President Akufo Addo signed an Executive Instrument (EI) to declare the Keta project site (Port of Keta) as under the management of the Ghana Ports and Harbour Authority while an appointment for a director has been made.



In recent conversations around the project, the Authority has indicated that it has undergone a number of feasibility study processes towards the commencement of the project.



Among the projects captured in the ‘People’s Manifesto’ by the opposition party for the people of the Volta region are the promise of building a fishing port at Dzemeni, construction of irrigation dams at Kpli, Dekpor, Weta and Afife enclaves, establishment of a modern fish market at Sogakope and Kpando Torkor.



Others include, the completion of the Eastern Corridor road, construction of the Volivo bridge on the Volta Lake, upgrade of the Ohawu Agriculture College to a University of Agriculture, Agriculture mechanization and service centers in all districts, upgrade of Ho and Hohoe municipalities into metropolitan assemblies, establish a regional digital and innovation center among many other road projects.



Mr. Agbleze noted further that, the projects as captured in the NDC manifesto is unique and meant for the transformation of the region.



“These are the unique and transformative development that will inure to the benefits of specifically, the people of the Volta region when they vote for John Mahama come December, 7th 2020.”

