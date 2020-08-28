Politics of Friday, 28 August 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

2020 Polls: Media imposing NPP, NDC on Ghanaians – Kofi Akpaloo

Flagbearer of the Liberal Party of Ghana(LPG), Kofi Akpaloo

The Leader and Flagbearer of the Liberal Party of Ghana(LPG), Kofi Akpaloo has lashed out at the media for “imposing the two major political parties(NDC, NPP) on Ghanaians.”



According to Kofi Akpaloo, the media keeps hyping unsavory comments from the two leading parties, pushing to the backburner the solutions some of them, as smaller political parties profer to move the country forward.



“When you even make a statement, they will not even waste their energy and time to publish it, but rather they’ll go and look for some rubbish that the NPP or NDC people will be saying,” he told Kwame Danso Acheampong on Hot Seat on Starr FM.



Notwithstanding this, Akpaloo indicated that he’s taken solace in the fact that he could propagate his messages on social media platforms, where he’s earnestly taken to push his agenda.



For him, both the NPP and NDC have failed to advance the development of Ghana, touting the LPG’s raft of policies required to transform the economy and save Ghanaians from the stark hardship.



Akpaloo will lead the Liberal Party of Ghana(LPG) to contest the December, 07, Presidential elections.



He’s joined on the ticket by Mrs Margaret Obrian Sarfo, a businesswoman, as the running mate to support the party in its bid to win power in the upcoming elections.





