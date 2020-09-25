Politics of Friday, 25 September 2020

2020 Polls: Mahama’s call to Int’l Observers unnecessary – LMVCA

Political Pressure group, Let My Vote Count Alliance (LMVCA), has lashed out at former President John Mahama over his call on the international community and election observers to hasten to the country ahead of the December polls.



The Convenor of the group, David Asante in an interview on Starr 103.5 FM downplayed the call by the largest opposition NDC Flagbearer describing it as unnecessary.



“We have been running elections here without them,” David Asante told host Kwame Danso Acheampong on the Hot Seat on Friday.



Mr Mahama has said foreign observers must do well to be in the country much earlier than they typically do to engage the Electoral Commission (EC) and other stakeholders with the view of resolving the challenges that have confronted the country’s electoral process.



“I wish to appeal to the international community, international election observers and our domestic observers; given all that has gone amiss with the electoral process and the likelihood of continued greater challenges ahead of this year’s elections, I will want to urge them to focus their lenses on Ghana and arrive earlier in the country than ever before. This will enable them to engage the EC, IPAC and all stakeholders as part of efforts to resolve these major problems with the register,” he said at a press briefing on Thursday, September 24, 2020.



Commenting on the fallout from the NDC Presser on the voter’s register and the widespread anomalies, David Asante said the EC’s admission of the margin of errors detected in the new register is commendable.



“I believe this EC has done one thing I’ll applaud them for. They have admitted that there are errors” he said.



He claimed the electoral commission has responded to a lot of the issues they’d spoken about “so there’s no need to speak again.”



Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission (EC) has re-opened the registration of voters for one more day.



The exercise which is scheduled for Thursday, 1st October, 2020 is to afford persons who could not take part in the recent mass registration exercise for one reason or the other, the opportunity to register ahead of the December, 2020 polls.



In a press statement issued by the EC on Thursday evening, the commission noted that the exercise would take place in all its district offices across the nation.



“This is to give opportunity to those who have attained the age of Eighteen (18) and citizens who for one reason or the other were not able to register in the just ended registration exercise,” the statement read.



“The registration will take place in the district offices nationwide,” the statement added.



The exercise is expected to be within the regulation time of 7am to 6pm.





