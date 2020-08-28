Politics of Friday, 28 August 2020

2020 Polls: Konadu affirmed flagbearer of the NDP

Party founder and flagbearer, Mrs Konadu Agyeman Rawlings

The National Democratic Party (NDP) has said it will hold its third National Delegates Conference on Friday 4th and Saturday 5th September 2020 at the GNAT Hall in Accra.



The event according to the party will be under the theme: “Shared Leadership for national Transformation Human Empowerment and Anti-corruption.”



A statement signed by Secretary-General of the NDP, Alhaji Mohammed Frimpong, said the National Executive Committee (NEC) had earlier on Thursday, August, 20 unanimously affirmed the choice of the former first lady Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings from a shortlist of three presidential aspirants for the NDP Flagbearer.



“Delegates will be drawn from the sixteen regions of Ghana to a total of eighty in compliance with COVID-19 health protocols to deepen the nationwide structures of the party as well as confirm national officers for another four-year term”, the statement added.





