2020 Polls: It’s a one-touch win for either NPP or NDC, no run-off – Political Scientist

President Akufo-Addo and John Dramani Mahama are contesting in the 2020 elections

The upcoming December 7 polls will be a straight win for either the ruling New Patriotic Party’s (NPP’s) Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo or the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC’s) John Dramani Mahama without a run-off, a political scientist has said.



Some pundits are of the view that this year’s polls could end with a second-round considering the fierce competition between the country’s two major political parties.



But Political Science lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Dr. Kwesi Amakye Boateng is of the conviction that there would not be a run-off.



“It will be one touch for whoever will win. There will be no run-off”, Political Scientist, Dr. Kwesi Amakye Boateng predicted on Kumasi-based Nhyira FM.



According to him, with the exception of the major political parties; NPP and NDC other candidates contesting the impending polls will make no impact in terms of galvanizing voters.



“The Akua Donkor’s parties and others are just wasting time. They are not going to make an impact on the Election Day”, Dr. Amakye Boateng told host, Papa Nyameke.



Meanwhile, Pollster and Managing Editor of the Daily Dispatch Newspaper, Mr. Ben Ephson says among the 12 candidates qualified to contest the 2020 election, only the NDC and the NPP are there to make an impact.



According to him, the other ten qualified candidates are there to increase the number of rejected ballots.



“Apart from the NDC and the NPP candidates, the remaining have no significance in terms of affecting the outcome of the elections. The only thing that may happen is that because they are many, there may be a higher incidence of the rejected ballot. I don’t think that the remaining 10 will get 4% of the total votes cast,” Mr. Ben Epson told GBC radio in an interview monitored by

