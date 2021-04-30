2020 Polls: Illiterate party agents in some regions denied NDC victory – Mahama

Politics of Friday, 30 April 2021

Source: Kasapa FM

Ex-President and 2020 Flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) John Mahama has revealed that the deployment of illiterate party agents to some polling station negatively affected the party’s fortunes in the 2020 polls.



Speaking at the NDC Professionals Forum in Accra on Thursday, Mr Mahama said this observation was contained in a report submitted by some Regional Chairmen.



“Every region was asked to account for its performance in the 2020 elections. They came with reports, you should have listened to some of the regional reports. There was one region I will not mention which region it was they said oh, some of our party agents were illiterate they couldn’t read or write. And the Chairman asked but who appointed them, who made them party agents?. So it’s obvious that they themselves have started doing the review of what went right or what went wrong, what they did well leading to a positive outcome in the region and what they could have done better which led to a negative outcome.”



President Akufo-Addo beat his opponent and predecessor John Dramani Mahama of the (NDC) with 51.59% of the vote in the 2020 election, with the NDC securing 47.37%.



More than 13 million ballots were cast out of a total electorate of 17 million and across 38,000 polling stations throughout the country. Voters also chose 275 lawmakers for the national parliament.