2020 Polls: IGP assesses operational preparedness of Regional Commands

IGP has cautioned police personnel to discharge their duties professionally

The Inspector-General of Police James Oppong-Boanuh has in the last couple of days been assessing the operational preparedness of the Regional Commands of the service ahead of the 2020 polls which is about three months away.



As a result, he paid a working visit to the North East, Upper East and West Regions where he witnessed some simulation exercises and used the opportunity to speak to various stakeholders on the need to cooperate with the service to ensure peace before, during and after the polls.



“I am in the region on a working visit. I am here in the Northern part of Ghana…I went to the North East, Upper East and today I am here (Upper West). What I am here to do is to assess the operational preparedness of officers and men of the region. You have just seen a demonstration of what to expect on D-Day. I am also to assess if there are any challenges. If there are any gaps in their performance, we address it when we meet them in a durbar…what we call a welfare meeting”, he revealed.



The Police Chief said he was impressed with the display of the officers and men of the service and express optimism in their ability to police the ballot boxes properly on Election Day.



“I am impressed with respect to what I have seen here. I am confident that on election day they will be able to police the ballot boxes properly”, he added.



He, however, called on residents to volunteer information to the police to curb crime in the region which is relatively peaceful but underscored the significance of professional policing.





