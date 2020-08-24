Politics of Monday, 24 August 2020

Source: 3 News

2020 Polls: EIU’s favorable predictions for NPP will come to pass – Mac Manu

Peter Mac Manu, Campaign Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP)

The Campaign Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Peter Mac Manu, has said the favourable election results predictions given by the Economic Intelligence Unit (EIU) will materialise.



He said the NPP government has worked harder to ameliorate the hardships that Ghanaians are saddled with to a maximum degree therefore, they expect to win this year’s polls as predicted by the EIU.



The EIU predicted in June that the NPP’s Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will defeat former President John Dramani Mahama to retain his seat at the Presidency in December.



In its report on the upcoming presidential elections and forecast on the state of the Ghanaian economy, the renowned economic and financial institution said the governing party will win the elections despite challenges brought about by the coronavirus pandemic this year.



The latest report said the NPP government’s trump card going into the elections is its management of the economy since assuming power in 2017, stating emphatically that the governing NPP is seen as better managers of the economy than the opposition NDC.



“The next general elections are due in December 2020. The Economist Intelligence Unit expects the NPP to retain power, as the party is seen as a better custodian of the economy than the opposition National Democratic Congress,” the EIU stated in its latest report.



Speaking to journalists after the launch of his party’s manifesto on Saturday, August 22, Mr Mc Manu said: “The party does its internal assessment but if you move out of the internal assessment of the party, major other assessments have been done by the EIU who have predicted on three occasions that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will win the elections.



They are an authentic institution. In 2016 they predicted and it came to pass.”



He added: “Before we came in, the NDC had plunged us to the dictates of the IMF and some of the conditions was that public sector recruitment froze. We managed to get ourselves out of the IMF and have done a lot of recruitment in the public service.



“I know 68,000 teachers have been employed, nurses have been employed and others. We couldn’t have done this without a competent and decisive leader in the person of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



“So we have done a lot for the Ghanaian voter. We believe that based on that, any comparison with the inconsistent candidate they can vouch and vote for the New Patriotic Party.”

