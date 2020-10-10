General News of Saturday, 10 October 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

2020 Polls: EC to announce qualified aspirants for Presidency by next week

Jean Mensa, Chairperson of the EC

The Electoral Commission’s(EC) technical and Information Technology teams tasked to scrutinize the presidential nomination forms would submit their report to the EC Chair on Monday.



According to the Commission, the results of the qualified aspirants for the next stage would be announced to the public by next week.



As of Friday, October 9, which marked the end of the filing of nominations, a total of 17 presidential aspirants had put themselves up to contest for the presidential election in December 2020.



Three of the Presidential Aspirants who filed the nominations are hoping to go as independent candidates when cleared by the EC, while 14 are aspirants from political parties.



The process, which began on Monday, saw three aspirants presenting on Tuesday, two on Wednesday, seven on Thursday and five on Friday, which was the close of the exercise.









