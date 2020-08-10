General News of Monday, 10 August 2020

Source: My News GH

2020 Polls: Don’t cheapen yourselves to be used for violence – IGP advises Ghanaian youth

James Oppong-Boanuh, Inspector-General of Police

Ghanaian youth have been advised against cheapening themselves to be manipulated by politicians in order to engage in all forms of violence as the country prepares for the December 2020 polls.



Inspector-General of Police, Mr. James Oppong-Boanuh urged the youth to channel their energies into productive ventures rather than resort to violence in the interest of some self-seeking politicians.



Mr. James Oppong-Boanuh as part of his visit to the Savannah Region for the first time as the head of the Police Service made this disclosures when he called on the Regional Minister, Hon. Salifu Adam Braimah.



“The police will do its best to ensure a free and fair election. We will do whatever it takes for a very peaceful elections but I will urge the youth not let politicians create violence between us because it does not pay to be violent”, he revealed.



He called for concerted efforts in educating the youth to eschew all forms of violence as well as collaboration with various stakeholders ahead of the polls.



“The citizens must be prepared to keep peace prior, during and after the polls. I will therefore urge your outfit to intensify education for the youth to appreciate the need for peace”, he urged the minister.



On his part, Hon. Salifu Adam Braimah commended the IGP for the various security interventions that have led to the reduction of criminal activities in the area.



The Honourable Minister commended the conduct of Police Officers in the region and appealed for more police officers to be posted there to support law enforcement.

