2020 Polls: Disqualified Presidential aspirants to challenge EC's decision in court

Marricke Kofi Gane filed as an Independent Candidate to contest the 2020 Presidential Elections

A disqualified Presidential hopeful, Marricke Kofi Gane has said he was denied the opportunity to correct all possible errors on his nomination forms that led to his disqualification from the Presidential race.



Marricke Kofi Gane, Nana Agyenim Boateng, and three others were disqualified for failing to meet the EC’s requirements in the December polls.



The EC announced their disqualification, while it provided updates on successful updates with 12 pulling through.



Reacting to the development, Marricke Kofi Gane disclosed his plans to the public in a Facebook video indicating his resolve to challenge the EC in that decision.



“We have to ensure that we do everything possible to ensure that the things that need to be redressed are redressed. We’ll take this up and we will go forward and see what best we can do to resolve this. There are many ways to resolve this and we will explore every one of them.”



Meanwhile, the presidential candidate of the United Front Party, Nana Agyenim Boateng has also threatened to seek legal redress.

