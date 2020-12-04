Regional News of Friday, 4 December 2020

Source: Joseph Marfo, Contributor

2020 Polls: Ashanti Zongo chiefs call for peace

President of the Zongo Chiefs, Chief Ahmed Ibrahim Gado

The concern Zongo Chiefs of Ashanti Region have called for peace ahead of Ghana's general elections on Monday, December 7, 2020.



The Chiefs claim the Zongo youth should distance themselves from any form of violence before and after the election 2020.



Addressing the media at a presser in Kumasi today, the President of the Zongo Chiefs, Chief Ahmed Ibrahim Gado who double as Ashanti Regional Wangara Chief said the youth must desist from any form of political violence and not allowed themselves to be deceived by politicians.



There’s no doubt that some politicians or individuals will make attempt to recruit our youth to foment trouble. However, our Zongo youth must not fall for their tricks, Chief Ahmed indicated.



The Ashanti Zongo President stated again that, Ghanaians should bear in mind that Allah has already selected our President and various members of parliament and therefore the electorates are only going to vote.



He added that the future of the nation lies in the hands of the youth hence the youth of Zongo have a greater responsibility to play in promoting peace in the country.



He has entreated the Electoral Commission of Ghana to conduct free and fair polls so as to maintain the smooth peace the nation is enjoying.



He has also pleaded with the various security agencies like the military, the police and the prison service to tighten up security measures at the polling centres.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.