2020 Polls: Akufo-Addo will abandon Ashanti Region after winning – Odike warns

Akwasi Addae Odike, Founder and Leader of United Progressive Party

Founder and Leader of United Progressive Party (UPP), Akwasi Addae Odike has warned that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will abandon Ashanti Region if he wins the December 7 general elections.



According to Akwasi Addai Odike, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is always visiting Ashanti Region because he needs more votes in Ashanti Region to win the 2020 general elections.



Speaking on Abusua Fm Morning Show hosted by Kwadwo Marfo monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Akwasi Addai Odike emphasized that President Akufo-Addo is still deceiving Ashanti Region to get their votes because he has an election to win.



“Kwadwo marked it on the wall that President Akufo-Addo will never step his foot in the Ashanti Region if he wins December 7 general elections. He is just pampering the good people of Asanteman because he knows he can’t win the elections without the support from Ashanti Region”.



Odike added that “it is so pathetic how President Akufo-Addo is governing this country. If kept quiet, President Akufo-Addo will collapse Ghana’s economy because of his mismanagement”.



Akwasi Addai Odike charged the good people of Asanteman to reject President Akufo-Addo if they need development in the Ashanti Region.

