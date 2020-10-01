General News of Thursday, 1 October 2020

2020 NSMQ enters quarter-final stage

The first quarter-final contest on Friday will see Holy Child School face Wesley Girls’ High School

The quarter-final stage of the ongoing National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) begins on Friday, October 2.



The one-eighth stage was wrapped up on Thursday with five-time champions Presbyterian Boys’ Senior High School seeing off Aggrey Memorial SHS and Sunyani SHS.



With a total of 59 points, PRESEC-Legon booked a place in the next stage as Aggrey Memorial had 32 points and Sunyani SHS had 27 points.



In the concurrent final one-eighth contest, another Presbyterian school, Osino Presby SHTS, beat Ashanti Region’s KNUST SHS and Greater Accra Region’s St John’s Grammar SHS to also book a place in the quarters.



They had a total of 30 points against KNUST SHS’ 23 points and St. John’s Grammar’s 14 points.



Among the big casualties at the one-eighth stage were Mfantsipim School and St Thomas Aquinas SHS.



The first quarter-final contest on Friday will see Holy Child School face Wesley Girls’ High School and Opoku Ware School.



The second contest will see St Margaret Mary SHS come face-to-face with Boa Amponsem SHS and GSTS.



Reigning champions St Augustine’s College will also be in action on the first day of the quarter-finals as they come up against KSTS and Accra Academy in one of the most anticipated contests of the quarters.

