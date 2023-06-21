2020 NPP parliamentary candidate aspirant arrested for stealing, fraud

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 21 June 2023

Source: mynews.com.gh

Vincent Acheampong, who is a self-styled car dealer, currently faces multiple charges at the Suame Divisional Police Command as well as the Ashanti Regional Police Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for his criminal activities.



The suspect, who has multiple cases lodged against him by his victims in various parts of the country, was arrested at his hideout around Breman UGC, a suburb of Kumasi, after playing several months of hide-and-seek with the security agencies that have been on a manhunt for him.



His modus operandi was taking vehicles from prominent car dealers under the guise of selling them on their behalf and then absconding with no trace of either the money or the vehicles.



In a case in point, he is confirmed to have taken a vehicle belonging to a Tamale-based journalist, traded it, and taken a vehicle belonging to a Kumasi-based businessman with the promise of topping him up. Vincent Acheampong, who is also a former NPP Constituency Executive for Offinso North, went into hiding, and despite several attempts to retrieve the cross-country vehicle in question, they proved futile. When pressure was mounted on him to produce the vehicles, he issued a number of cheques with a face value of GHC190,000. The cheques were dishonoured by the respective banks because the accounts were dormant.



An official complaint was lodged with the Suame Police, who, after several months of trailing, arrested him on Monday, June 19, 2023.