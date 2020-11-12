General News of Thursday, 12 November 2020

2020 IMANIFesto: How and why NPP scored 59.2% for governance

File photo of the Jubilee House

Policy think tank, IMANI Africa has published details of how a score of 59.2% was given to the governing New Patriotic Party’s commitment to the 2016 manifesto promises on governance.



Under the broad theme of governance, the NPP made a total of 80 impressive promises, but out of this, 31 promises have been fully fulfilled, the think tank said in the detailed analysis published below.



“The party has made substantial progress with 34 of them and with almost insignificant action on 15 of the promises thereby giving them an overall score of 59.25%,” IMANI Africa stated.



The policy think tank scores a governing party’s performance under various sectors of the economy each year under the IMANIFesto initiative.



The overall score it gave to the NPP after assessing all of its 510 manifesto promises was 56.77%, which it rates as “fairly satisfactory”.



The IMANIFesto is a framework that assesses political parties’ manifestos using a coding system comprised of quantitative indicators.



It analyses the status of implementation of pledges contained in the manifesto of the ruling party, the feasibility of manifestos presented by political parties before elections and the impact of their promises on the livelihood of citizens.



Below is IMANI’s detailed discussion of NPP government’s performance in fulfilling its 2016 manifesto promises on governance.









