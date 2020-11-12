General News of Thursday, 12 November 2020

2020 IMANIFesto: How and why NPP scored 59.1% for lands and natural resources

IMANI has scored NPP 59.1% for its achievements in the lands and natural resources sector

Policy think tank, IMANI Africa has published details of how a score of 59.1% was given to the governing New Patriotic Party’s commitment to the 2016 manifesto promises on the lands and natural resources sector.



According to IMANI, a total of 33 promises were captured under the lands, natural resources and forestry sub-sectors, and the government fulfilled 59.09% [approximated to 59.1%] of the promises made under this sector.



“The government delivered the pledges made on improving reforestation through the procurement of seedlings. Through the Forestry Commission, it increased the seedlings for the national plantation programme from 4.1 million seedlings to 13.3 million seedlings,” the think tank said in its 2020 IMANIFesto.



The policy think tank scores a governing party’s performance under various sectors of the economy each year under the IMANIFesto initiative.



The overall score it gave to the NPP after assessing all of its 510 manifesto promises was 56.77% which it rates as “fairly satisfactory”.



The IMANIFesto is a framework that assesses political parties’ manifestos using a coding system comprised of quantitative indicators.



It analyses the status of implementation of pledges contained in the manifesto of the ruling party, the feasibility of manifestos presented by political parties before elections and the impact of their promises on the livelihood of citizens.



Below is IMANI’s detailed discussion of NPP government’s performance in fulfilling its 2016 manifesto promises on lands and natural resources.





