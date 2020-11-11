General News of Wednesday, 11 November 2020

2020 IMANIFesto: How and why NPP scored 58.85% for social sector

Policy think tank, IMANI Africa has published details of how a score of 58.85% was given to the governing New Patriotic Party’s commitment to the 2016 manifesto promises on the social sector.



IMANI Africa notes in its analysis that the NPP 2016 manifesto made 57 promises targeted at social interventions and 12 concerning sports.



Throughout its administration, according to the think tank, the NPP has been able to implement 15 of them, started some significant work on 37 of them with 5 promises left unmet.



“The flagship programmes among these promises were social interventions such as Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP), the Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP), Youth Employment Programme, and Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC).



“The government scores 58.85 per cent for the social services sector. This is a satisfactory performance for the implementation of 57 promises made by the Akuffo-Addo administration,” IMANI explains.



The policy think tank scores a governing party’s performance under various sectors of the economy each year under the IMANIFesto initiative.



The overall score it gave to the NPP, after assessing all of its 510 manifesto promises was 56.77%, which it rates as “fairly satisfactory.”



The IMANIFesto is a framework that assesses political parties’ manifestos using a coding system comprised of quantitative indicators.



It analyses the status of implementation of pledges contained in the manifesto of the ruling party, the feasibility of manifestos presented by political parties before elections and the impact of their promises on the livelihood of citizens.



