2020 Elections: Volta EC prepares venue to host regional collation centre

The Volta Regional Directorate of the Electoral Commission (EC) is feverishly fixing its conference facility into a collation centre for the general polls slated for Monday, December 7.



The Centre, which is novel for the 2020 election is expected to project all results from the 18 Constituencies of the region for public viewing.



Mr Dogbey Adukpo Selormey, Regional Director of EC told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that the Commission is involving the political actors at every stage of their activities towards delivering a free, fair and transparent election.



"We want to remove every doubt in the minds of our partners and demonstrate our mandate to organise credible elections without fear or favour."



He said the political parties would be assembled to witness the final dispatching exercise of electoral materials to the various Constituencies in the region.



Meanwhile, information reaching the GNA is that the Ho Constituency collation centre would be staged at the Assembly hall of the Ola SHS.

