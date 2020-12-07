You are here: HomeNews2020 12 07Article 1128707

2020 Elections: Ursula Owusu claims she has won Ablekuma West

MP for Ablekuma West, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful MP for Ablekuma West, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, the member of Parliament for Ablekuma West believes she has retained her seat.

In a Facebook, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful declared herself victorious and expressed gratitude to her constituents for voting massively for her

She also thanked God for giving her victory.

"Dear Lord, I prayed and you answered. M’afa Ablekuma West Personal. La hustle ooooo ny3 saaa la wu,”

She said, "Thank you Ablekuma West for this victory. I am grateful."

The claims by Ursula Owusu-Ekuful cannot be verified by this site as the EC is currently collating from the constituencies.

No winner has been declared yet.



