2020 Elections: Ursula Owusu claims she has won Ablekuma West

MP for Ablekuma West, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, the member of Parliament for Ablekuma West believes she has retained her seat.



In a Facebook, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful declared herself victorious and expressed gratitude to her constituents for voting massively for her



She also thanked God for giving her victory.



"Dear Lord, I prayed and you answered. M’afa Ablekuma West Personal. La hustle ooooo ny3 saaa la wu,”



She said, "Thank you Ablekuma West for this victory. I am grateful."



The claims by Ursula Owusu-Ekuful cannot be verified by this site as the EC is currently collating from the constituencies.



No winner has been declared yet.









