Politics of Friday, 18 September 2020

Source: Peace FM

2020 Elections: Ursula Owusu adopts Nkwanta South constituency

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Communications Minister

The Member of Parliament for the Ablekuma West constituency, Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has for the second time charged the people of the Nkwanta South Constituency to vote massively for the NPP in the December 2020 elections in appreciation of the goodwill shown by President Akufo-Addo to the good people of the Oti Region.



The Ablekuma West Lawmaker having fell in love with the newly created Oti region visited to rally support for the NPP's Parliamentary Candidate for Nkwanta South, Sherifa Sekyere Tijani who is poised to make history by wrestling the seat from the NDC.



Joined by the Oti Regional NPP executives, Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful toured the Constituency amidst a retail rally which saw many youth groups present their expectations from government. The groups promised to support the NPP in achieving its developmental goals.



The NPP's Parliamentary Candidate for the Constituency, Madam Sherifa Sekyere Tijani was full of praise for Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful for the support she has given her bid. She was confident that come December 2020, the NPP will win the Nkwanta South Seat for the first time in Ghana's history.



The Ministry of Communications under the leadership of Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful trained about 583 basic school girls in computer skills in the Oti Region.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.