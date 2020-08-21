General News of Friday, 21 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2020 Elections: NPP to outdoor 2020 manifesto tomorrow

Some key Members of New Patriotic Party (NPP)

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is set to launch its 2020 manifesto in Cape Coast, Central Region tomorrow ahead of the 2020 December polls.



According to a statement issued by the Secretary-General of the NPP John Boadu, the launch will be held virtually in accordance with COVID-19 safety protocols with only a select few invited for the event.



“For persons other than members of the party’s National Council who wish to participate in the event to join the feed, such persons are encouraged to converge at the various regional offices of the party where the proceedings will be projected on large screens,” the statement read.



The party said Zoom platforms will be made available to all patrons and executives to join the launch virtually.



Meanwhile, the Vice President, Mahamudu Bawumia and other experts of the party were said to have aided in drafting the party's 2020 manifesto.



The party said it is optimistic that the policies, outlined in its manifesto will grant the Akufo-Addo administration another four-year mandate to govern by the Ghanaian populace.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.