Politics of Wednesday, 2 December 2020

Source: Peace FM

2020 Elections: NPP to collate results within 12 hours - John Boadu

NPP General Secretary, John Boadu

General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu has disclosed that the party will within 12 hours collate about 90 percent of the election results.



He says the party is resourcing its polling agents at the various polling stations to enable them to provide genuine results from the polling centres for their set up collation Centre.



According to him former EC boss, Dr. Afari Gyan made Ghanaians understand at the Supreme Court that elections are won at the polling station.



"So we as a party have resourced our agents with smartphones to enable them accurately get the results and provide the party’s collation centre with the results on time," he said.



Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' programme, he explained that if things are going the way it’s been planned by the party, they are sure to collate over 90 percent of the total votes to enable the NPP to project the winner.



The Electoral Commission has said that it will ensure that results of the 2020 December polls are released within 24 hours after voting closes at 5pm on December 7.



Dr. Serebour Quaicoe, the Director of Electoral Services, in an interview, said plans are underway to ensure there is no undue delay 24 hours after polls close.



“All things being equal, we are hoping that before we go to bed on the 8th of December, we would have come out with the presidential results,” he said.



According to him, just like the 2016 elections, “we will use the manual transmission” in this year’s election.



“The polling stations will submit the results to the constituency, the constituency will send their results to the region and the region will fax the results to us,” he clarified.



Dr. Serebour Quaicoe said provisions have been made to curtail challenges with getting electoral materials back from some remote areas.



“In the constituencies, they either use motorbikes, boat or canoes, some use ‘aboboya’, so each district have their own plan to achieve the target,” he stated.

