General News of Wednesday, 2 September 2020

Source: Peace FM

2020 Elections: NDC will 'fall flat' in Volta Region - Pius Hadzide

Deputy Information Minister, Pius Enam Hadzide

Deputy Information Minister, Pius Enam Hadzide has said that the volta region which is a world bank of the National Democratic Congress will fall at the feet of the ruling New Patriotic Party come December 7, 2020.



According to him, the Volta region has vowed to show appreciation to the New Patriotic Party(NPP) for the various policy interventions which they believe will relieve Ghanaians of their hardships.



Speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' program, he explained that key among the policies of the New Patriotic Party is the flagship free Senior High School program.



"It is considered that the voltarians are amongst the brilliant tribes in the country. But after successfully completing Junior High Schools, most children are unable to continue due to lack of funds. But now I can tell you that the story has changed with most school children gaining access to Senior High Schools to pursue their education further."



He added that now people do not have to sell their properties or make their wards stay at home just because they could not afford to pay for their wards to gain admission into any Senior High School of their choice.



He said the Free Senior High School Policy of the NPP has come to help Ghanaians and not only voltarians.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.