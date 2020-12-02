General News of Wednesday, 2 December 2020

2020 Elections: NDC holds last lap of Prayer and Fasting

The Leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced the last lap of its Prayer and fasting ahead of the December 07, general elections.



The Prayer, Fasting and Thanksgiving declared by the NDC and code-named the final onslaught will be held from Thursday 3rd December to Saturday 5th December 2020 dedicated to seeking the mercies of God towards a successful election.



This follows the earlier Prayer and Fasting period by the Christian Community and a Special Prayer by the Muslim Community in Ghana in October.



A Press Statement issued by the National Chairman of the NDC said:”Knowing very well that God’s Divine Intervention manifests in the affairs of mankind and as we inch towards a very crucial and concluding stage of the electioneering process, it is imperative that as a Party, we call once again for God’s intervention to buttress our hard work and determination to secure a resounding victory in the December 7 General Elections, to the Glory of God Almighty.”



The spiritual exercise will be climaxed by a Special Service on Friday December 4 and Saturday December 5, 2020 by the Muslim and Christian Communities respectively.



The statement thus urged all members and sympathizers to participate and seek God’s intervention for NDC Victory in the general Elections.





